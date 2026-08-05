Daily Dividend Report: MAC,EMR,SU,MCS,KHC

The Board of Directors of Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2026.

Emerson reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2026.

Directors of The Marcus Corporation today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, a 12.5% increase from the prior dividend rate of $0.08 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026. The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.082 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026.

Kraft Heinz announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on September 25, 2026, to stockholders of record as of September 4, 2026.

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