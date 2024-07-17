Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,ALB,NTRS,BAX,QCOM

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.24 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2024. The ex-dividend date is August 27, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62, is payable Oct. 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 13, 2024. For 30 consecutive years, Albemarle has raised its dividend.

Northern Trust, holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on its common stock, payable on October 1, 2024, to holders of record on September 6, 2024.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2024. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per common share, payable on September 26, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.

