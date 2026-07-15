Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,ADC,PG,KNTK,NNN

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $1.34 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2026. The ex-dividend date is August 25, 2026.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.267 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.204 per common share, representing a 4.3% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $3.072 per common share from the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable August 14, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B Preferred Stock, payable on or after August 17, 2026 to Common Stock shareowners of record at the close of business on July 24, 2026. P&G has been paying a dividend for 136 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years. This reinforces their commitment to return cash to shareowners, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

Kinetik Holdings has declared a cash dividend of $0.81 per share, or $3.24 per share on an annualized basis. The announced quarterly dividend will be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of market close on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share payable August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2026. The 3.3 percent increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 37th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.

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