The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.69 per common share, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2026. With payment of the September 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2026. Lockheed Martin continues to invest in programs that are driving our backlog, while maintaining our historical practice of disciplined and dynamic capital allocation.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on August 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.56 per share of its common stock, payable on September 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2026.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.73 per share of common stock, payable September 22, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2026.

Comcast announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IBM,LMT,SIRI,CI,BLK,CMCSA

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