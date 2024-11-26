Daily Dividend Report: HRL,PK,DKS,ORI,ADI

The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 3 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 59th consecutive annual dividend increase. The annual dividend on the common stock of the Corporation was raised to $1.16 per share from $1.13 per share. The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 29.00 cents a share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2025. The February 18, 2025 payment will be the 386th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Park Hotels & Resorts announced today that the Company has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.65 per share of common stock which includes Park's regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 coupled with a $0.40 top off dividend based on 2024 operating results. The dividend will be paid in cash on January 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter dividend, together with the regular cash dividends declared for the first three quarters of 2024, represent an annual yield of 9.0% based on the closing stock price as of November 25, 2024.

On November 25, 2024, DICK'S Sporting Goods Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.10 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 26.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024. That brings the full year's cash dividend to $1.06 per share compared to 98 cents per share paid in 2023, an 8.2% increase. 2024 marks the 43rd consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 83rd year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 20, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2024.

