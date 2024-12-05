Daily Dividend Report: HES,BEN,COFS,BMO,DG

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on December 31, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per share payable on January 10, 2025 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 30, 2024. The quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share represents a 3.2% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

J.Jill today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 9, 2025 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock as of December 26, 2024.

ChoiceOne Financial Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.28 per share. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024, and will be paid on December 31, 2024. The dividend declared for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $0.01 higher than the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 5 per cent from the prior year.

On December 4, 2024, the Dollar General's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before January 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2025.

