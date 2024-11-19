Daily Dividend Report: HAL,PEG,GIS,ACM,ESI

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2024 fourth quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.60 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2024. D dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2024.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.60 per share, payable February 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2025. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 126 years.

AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today affirmed the priorities of its returns-based capital allocation policy. Accordingly, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and an increase to its quarterly dividend by 18% to $0.26 per share. The increased dividend as declared by the Board will be reflected in its next dividend payment on January 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2025.

Element Solutions announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2024.

