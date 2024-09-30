News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,AGR,T,HONE,NYT

September 30, 2024

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02508 per common share, an annualized dividend rate of $0.30096 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2024.

Today Avangrid announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on September 26, 2024 of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

The AT&T board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares, payable November 1, 2024.

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, to be paid on October 28, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2024.

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.13 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 9, 2024.

