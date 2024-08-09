Gilead Sciences declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to stock holders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 13, 2024, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Tyson Foods (TSN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share on Class A common stock and $0.441 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

TransUnion (TRU) declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share for the second quarter 2024. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024.

Snap-on (SNA) has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.86 per share payable on September 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GILD, WY, TSN, TRU, SNA

