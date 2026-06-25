Daily Dividend Report: GE,WS,KR,GLW,PFE,EIX

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2026. The ex-dividend date is July 6, 2026.

The board of directors of Worthington Steel has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026.

Kroger's Board of Directors approved a dividend increase from $1.40 to $1.56 per year. The next quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share will be paid on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of close of business on August 15, 2026. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. This marks the 20th consecutive year of dividend increases. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2026.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 third-quarter 2026 dividend on the company's common stock, payable September 1, 2026, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 24, 2026.

The board of directors of Edison International today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8775 per share, payable on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2026.

DuPont announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

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