Daily Dividend Report: GEV,SM,DAL,CNP,LW

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2025.

GE Vernova today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be payable on November 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2025.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2025, and will be paid on November 6, 2025.

CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2200 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2025.

