Daily Dividend Report: GD,SUI,WRB,JCI,NDSN

General Dynamics announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 7, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.12 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on July 2, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2026. In addition, its Board of Directors has voted to increase its regular quarterly cash dividend to 10 cents per share, representing an 11.1% increase from the present rate. This dividend will be paid on July 2, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2026.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency and decarbonization, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on July 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fiscal year 2026 third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.82 per common share, payable on July 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2026. This amount equals the $0.82 per common share dividend paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

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