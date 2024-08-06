The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 17, 2024, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 17, 2024.

The MarketAxess Holdings Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on September 4, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.

Viatris today announced that on August 5, 2024, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2024.

Tempur Sealy International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EXP,MKTX,L,VTRS,TPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.