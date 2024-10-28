Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.20 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2024. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Leidos Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2024.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.30 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2024.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ETR,LDOS,LLY,LIN,AMGN

