Daily Dividend Report: ETN,ORI,MO,SYY,ETN

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per ordinary share, an increase of 11% over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2025. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on March 20, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase. 2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 25, 2025.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on April 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025.

