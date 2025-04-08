Healthpeak Properties, a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced that on April 4, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a monthly common stock cash dividend of $0.10167 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable on April 30 to stockholders of record as of April 18. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $1.22 per share of common stock.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the first quarter of 2025 of $0.535 per unit, or $2.14 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Wednesday, April 30, 2025. This distribution represents a 3.9 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2024.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2025.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.34 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, May 15 to shareholders of record Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Northpointe Bancshares, the holding company of Northpointe Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per common share, payable May 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOC,EPD,EME,AOS,NPB

