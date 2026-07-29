Daily Dividend Report: D,MRK,CTAS,LIN,KVUE

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Sept. 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 4, 2026. This is the 394th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared May 5, 2026.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2026. Payment will be made on October 7, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 43 years ago in 1983.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2026.

Kenvue today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on its common stock, which represents a 1.2 percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2026.

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