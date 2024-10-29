Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.500, $2.00 annualized per common share, an increase of approximately 15% from the prior quarter, payable on November 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.
Albemarle, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62, is payable Jan. 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Dec. 13, 2024.
Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2024 of $0.8756 per common unit or $3.5024 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 19, 2024 to common unitholders of record on November 8, 2024.
Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on Dec. 9, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 25, 2024.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DHI,LNG,ALB,SUN,PAYC
