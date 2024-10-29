Subsequent to year-end, D.R. Horton declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, an increase of 33% compared to its most recent dividend paid. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2024.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.500, $2.00 annualized per common share, an increase of approximately 15% from the prior quarter, payable on November 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Albemarle, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62, is payable Jan. 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Dec. 13, 2024.

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2024 of $0.8756 per common unit or $3.5024 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 19, 2024 to common unitholders of record on November 8, 2024.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on Dec. 9, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 25, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DHI,LNG,ALB,SUN,PAYC

