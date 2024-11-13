Daily Dividend Report: CW,SWKS,DGX,SU,GAP

Curtiss-Wright today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of twenty-one cents per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable December 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2024.

Skyworks Solutions' board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 24, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 3, 2024.

Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on January 29, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 14, 2025.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per common share, representing an approximate increase of 5% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable December 24, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2024.

The Gap today announced its board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on or after January 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2025.

