CVS Health (CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024, to holders of record on July 22, 2024.

The Greenbrier Companies declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2024, representing Greenbrier's 41st consecutive quarterly dividend.

A-Mark Precious Metals has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2024.

Franklin Universal Trust announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0425 per share, payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVS, GBX, AMRK, FT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.