Salesforce today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable October 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 18, 2024.

On September 4, 2024, Brady's Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.94 per share to $0.96 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.24 per share will be paid on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2024. This dividend represents the 39th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2024.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share. The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2024. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 285 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks and a small-cap value and growth Staples equity, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.059 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, as well as an additional cash dividend of approximately $0.011 per share. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on October 3, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CRM,BRC,META,ABBV,UTZ

