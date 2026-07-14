Daily Dividend Report: CMI,UNF,AOS,PCAR,KALU

The Board of Directors of Cummins approved on July 12, 2026 an increase in the company's quarterly common stock cash dividend of 10% from 2.00 dollars per share to 2.20 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2026. Cummins has increased the quarterly common stock dividend to shareholders for 17 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.365 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.292 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2026.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.36 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Monday, Aug. 17 to shareholders of record Friday, July 31, 2026.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-five cents per share, payable on September 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2026.

Kaiser Aluminum today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 14, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2026.

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