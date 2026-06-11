Daily Dividend Report: CAT,MSFT,FLXS,PM,TGT

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to raise the quarterly dividend by 12 cents, an eight percent increase, to one dollar and sixty-three cents per share of common stock payable Aug. 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 20, 2026. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 32 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on Aug. 20, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 20, 2026.

Flexsteel Industries announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable July 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2026. The $0.25 per share quarterly dividend is an increase of 25% from the previous quarterly dividend. Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 338th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 per common share, payable on July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2026. The ex-dividend date is June 25, 2026.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per common share, a 1.8% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.14. The dividend is payable September 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 12, 2026. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 236th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2026 is on track to be the 55th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

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