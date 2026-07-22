Daily Dividend Report: C,ALB,ROL,NSC,APD,MCK

The Board of Directors of Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.67 per share, payable on August 28, 2026, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle today announced that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.64, is payable Oct. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 11, 2026.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable September 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

Norfolk Southern announced today a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 176 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.82 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026. "Today's announcement marks our tenth consecutive year of dividend growth, reflecting the strength of our business, our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to returning capital to shareholders," said Brian Tyler, chair and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on leveraging our financial strength to execute against the company priorities and create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders."

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