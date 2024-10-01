Daily Dividend Report: CAG,AFG,CFBK,WSO,GNL

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on November 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2024. Conagra Brands has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.80 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2024, to holders of record on October 15, 2024. This dividend reflects a previously announced 12.7% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2023.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.07 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. This represents a 17% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2024. Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to reward our shareholders with a 17% increase in our dividend, which enhances total shareholder returns. We appreciate your confidence and support!"

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.70 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2024. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 50 consecutive years.

Global Net Lease announced today that it declared a dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock payable on October 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.

