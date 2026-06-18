Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents per share on common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2026.

On June 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of North Dallas Bank & Trust declared a regular dividend of $0.10 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2026, with said dividend payable on July 24, 2026.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.26 per share will be paid on July 24, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

IDEX today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per common share. This dividend will be paid July 24, 2026 to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2026. This dividend represents the company's 127th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, payable on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMY,NODB,TOL,IEX,APLE,BXP

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