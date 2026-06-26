AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.24 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 9, 2026.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 24, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.38 per common share. The dividend represents a two-cent, or 5.6%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 3, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2026.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, including preferred stock on an as converted to common stock basis, payable on July 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 10, 2026.

Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter, payable on September 3, 2026, for stockholders of record as of August 20, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AZZ,LEN,MATX,MRVL,WWD

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