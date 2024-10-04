Apogee Enterprises announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 6, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2024.

CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2024.

RPM International today announced at its annual meeting of stockholders that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, payable on October 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of October 18, 2024. This payment represents a 10.9% increase over the $0.46 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year and is the 51st consecutive year the company has increased its cash dividend. RPM's 51st consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on November 6, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: APOG,CSX,AZZ,RPM,LXFR

