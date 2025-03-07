American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 28, 2025 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025.

Academy Sports and Outdoors announced today that on March 6, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the fiscal quarter ended February 1, 2025 of $0.13 per share of the Company's common stock, an approximately 18% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend payment. This quarterly cash dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share payable on April 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2025.

Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2025.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, March 6, 2025, approved the company's cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMT,ASO,ROP,AVGO,MDT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.