Daily Dividend Report: AGNC,GGG,GE,RC,MRVL

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for September 2024. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2024 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per common share, payable on November 6, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2024. The Company has approximately 168.8 million shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.28 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the NYSE is September 26, 2024.

Ready Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2024.

