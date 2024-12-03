Aflac today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025. This represents a 16.0% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter dividend.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.4125 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on March 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025. The declared dividend represents a 3% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the thirtieth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

EastGroup Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on December 31, 2024. This dividend is the 180th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.60 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 29 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 13 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AFL,SUI,WCC,ENB,EGP

