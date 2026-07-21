Daily Dividend Report: AEP,CMCO,PEG,SYF,HAS

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 95 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2026.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about August 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2026. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.9 million shares of common shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.67 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2026. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2026.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2026.

During the second quarter, Hasbro paid $99 million in cash dividends to shareholders. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on September 2nd, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19th, 2026.

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