Daily Dividend Report: AEE,SLG,MMM,CAH,MGEE

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 71 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2025.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.2575 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.09 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Cardinal Health announced today that its Board of Directors approved its quarterly dividend of $0.5107 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025.

The board of directors of MGE Energy, today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate 5.6% to $0.4750 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2025. This raises the annualized dividend rate by 10 cents from $1.80 per share to $1.90 per share.

MGE Energy has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

