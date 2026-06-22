Daily Dividend Report: ABBV,WKC,OC,DAL,LLY,DTE

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

World Kinect announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase of 15% over its previous dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026. "The Board's approval of a 15% increase to our quarterly dividend reflects confidence in our business and our continued focus on returning capital to shareholders," said Mike Tejada, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we advance our strategic priorities, we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and balancing reinvestment with generating shareholder returns."

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2026.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2150 per share, an increase of approximately 15% over previous levels. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 9, 2026, and will be paid on July 30, 2026.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $1.73 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.165 per share dividend on its common stock payable October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 21, 2026.

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