Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,AMGN,HUN,BCC,AA,BWA

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2026.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.52 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on September 11, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2026.

Huntsman announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.0875 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2026.

Boise Cascade's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 5%, to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2026 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2026.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on August 27, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2026.

On July 30, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2026.

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