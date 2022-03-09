Daily Dividend Report: SUI,CVS,ABM,TOL,GL

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022, to holders of record on April 22, 2022.

ABM announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.195 per common share payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2022. This will be the Company's 224th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, or a rate of $0.80 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 18% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid on April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 8, 2022.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.2075 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 4, 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022.

