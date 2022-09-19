Daily Dividend Report: MA,ES,PNM,PEGA,SAFE

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on November 9, 2022 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 7, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2022.

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 27, 2022.

Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2022 dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2022.

Safehold announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.177 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.708 per share and is payable on October 14, 2022 to holders of record on September 30, 2022. The dividend was previously increased by 4.12% in the second quarter of this year.

