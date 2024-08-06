Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Expand Partnership To Include Merck's MK-6070

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday said they have expanded their development and commercialization agreement to include Merck's MK-6070, an investigational T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), that is expressed at high levels in small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

As per the agreement, Merck will receive an upfront payment of $170 million and has also satisfied a contingent quid obligation from the original collaboration agreement.

The companies will jointly develop and commercialize MK-6070 globally, except in Japan where Merck will maintain exclusive rights. Merck will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply for MK-6070.

MK-6070 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study. The companies plan to evaluate MK-6070 in combination with ifinatamab deruxtecan in certain patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as other potential combinations.

Daiichi Sankyo and Merck had entered into a global partnership in October 2023 to jointly develop and commercialize patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo would maintain exclusive rights.

