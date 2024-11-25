Dai Nippon Printing Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results

Dai Nippon Printing Co (JP:7912) has released an update.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. reported a solid performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with net sales reaching ¥356,654 million, marking a 3.3% increase from the previous year. The company also saw significant growth in operating income, which rose by 38.9% to ¥18,444 million, and ordinary income, which increased by 32.1% to ¥25,608 million. This performance reflects the company’s robust financial health and strategic positioning in the market.

