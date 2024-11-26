News & Insights

Dah Sing Expands with Fortune Land Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Dah Sing Banking Group (HK:2356) has released an update.

Dah Sing Banking Group’s subsidiary, DSB, has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Fortune Land Corporation Limited for approximately HK$184 million. This strategic acquisition will see Fortune Land, which is focused on property investment, become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing, allowing its financial results to be consolidated with the group. The deal reflects Dah Sing’s ongoing expansion efforts in the property sector, utilizing its internal resources to fund the transaction.

