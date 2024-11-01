DaChan Food Reports Lower Profit Amid Rising Costs

Dachan Food (Asia) Limited (HK:3999) has released an update.

DaChan Food (Asia) Limited reported a 10.7% decline in turnover for the nine months ending September 2024, while gross profit increased by 4.4%, reflecting a rise in gross profit margin. However, profit attributable to shareholders fell significantly by 44.6% due to higher administrative expenses and finance costs. Despite the challenging financial results, the company’s gross profit margin improvement could be a positive indicator for future performance.

