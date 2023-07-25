DA Davidson Maintains Bancfirst (BANF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Bancfirst (NASDAQ:BANF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.31% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bancfirst is 84.66. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.31% from its latest reported closing price of 99.97.

The projected annual revenue for Bancfirst is 642MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

Bancfirst Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $99.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 4.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancfirst. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANF is 0.23%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 16,256K shares. The put/call ratio of BANF is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,234K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,271K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 9.87% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 1,122K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 12.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 474K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Bancfirst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BancFirst Corporation is a corporation which operates under the name BancFirst, a state chartered bank in Oklahoma, United States.

