DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Provident Financial Services (PFS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is $25.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of $21.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is 1,374MM, an increase of 58.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.12%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 115,407K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,938K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,854K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,711K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,988K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,076K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 47.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,042K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

