DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of CNB Financial (CCNE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of CNB Financial (NasdaqGS:CCNE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.35% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for CNB Financial is $35.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CNB Financial is 235MM, a decrease of 21.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 47.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCNE is 0.14%, an increase of 46.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 20,283K shares. The put/call ratio of CCNE is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,512K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 83.79% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,287K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Davis Asset Management holds 950K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 39.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 609K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 14.90% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.