DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NasdaqCM:BHRB) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Burke & Herbert Financial Services is $74.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from its latest reported closing price of $66.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burke & Herbert Financial Services is 467MM, an increase of 37.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burke & Herbert Financial Services. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 14.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHRB is 0.07%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 6,771K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 406K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 48.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 328K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 2.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 272K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 25.77%.

Hutchinson Capital Management holds 258K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

