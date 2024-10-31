News & Insights

D-Wave Quantum Gains Recognition in Defense Sector

October 31, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

An update from D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ) is now available.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has been recognized as an ‘Awardable’ vendor in the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a move that simplifies access to its advanced quantum computing technologies for the DoD. This designation underscores D-Wave’s capability to provide innovative solutions to complex challenges, enhancing mission success through its real-time cloud-accessible quantum computers and optimization applications. This recognition positions D-Wave as a key player in accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies within the defense sector.

