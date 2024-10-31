D-Wave Quantum Gains Recognition in Defense Sector

An update from D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ) is now available.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has been recognized as an ‘Awardable’ vendor in the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a move that simplifies access to its advanced quantum computing technologies for the DoD. This designation underscores D-Wave’s capability to provide innovative solutions to complex challenges, enhancing mission success through its real-time cloud-accessible quantum computers and optimization applications. This recognition positions D-Wave as a key player in accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies within the defense sector.

For detailed information about QBTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.