D. Boral Capital Upgrades CervoMed (CRVO)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, D. Boral Capital upgraded their outlook for CervoMed (NasdaqCM:CRVO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 982.51% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for CervoMed is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 982.51% from its latest reported closing price of $2.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CervoMed is 3MM, a decrease of 66.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in CervoMed. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 35.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVO is 0.00%, an increase of 92.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.26% to 1,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 129K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 91.93% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 32.66% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 75K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

CervoMed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

diffusion pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company focused on improving the effectiveness of standard-of-care therapies for life-threatening treatment-resistant solid cancerous tumors, without adding harmful side effects. the company is developing its lead drug, trans sodium crocetinate (tsc), which has received orphan drug designation from the fda for use in a number of cancers in which tumor hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) diminishes the efficacy of current treatments. tsc targets the cancer’s hypoxic micro-environment, re-oxygenating treatment-resistant tissue and making the cancerous cells more vulnerable to the therapeutic effects of conventional radiation and chemotherapy. the company is poised to begin a pivotal phase 3 trial in glioblastoma (gbm) in 2016. other programs include planned phase 2/3 trials in pancreatic cancer and brain metastases. because tsc’s novel mechanism safely re-oxygenates a wide range of tumor types, its use is not limited to a specific tumor tissue, but

