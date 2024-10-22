News & Insights

Stocks

CZR Resources Nears Major Sale of Robe Mesa Asset

October 22, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd is on the brink of finalizing a $102 million deal to sell its 85% stake in the Robe Mesa iron ore project to Miracle Iron Resources, with pending approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board. Meanwhile, the company has been managing its cash flow prudently, securing a loan extension to support ongoing exploration at promising gold sites in Western Australia. The Robe Mesa project, strategically located near major infrastructure, is central to CZR’s development plans as the company explores other resource-rich ventures.

For further insights into AU:CZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.