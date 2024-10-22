CZR Resources Nears Major Sale of Robe Mesa Asset

CZR Resources Ltd (AU:CZR) has released an update.

CZR Resources Ltd is on the brink of finalizing a $102 million deal to sell its 85% stake in the Robe Mesa iron ore project to Miracle Iron Resources, with pending approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board. Meanwhile, the company has been managing its cash flow prudently, securing a loan extension to support ongoing exploration at promising gold sites in Western Australia. The Robe Mesa project, strategically located near major infrastructure, is central to CZR’s development plans as the company explores other resource-rich ventures.

