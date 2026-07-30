CZNC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/3/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, Citizens & Northern Corp (Symbol: CZNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of CZNC's recent stock price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Citizens & Northern Corp to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when CZNC shares open for trading on 8/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CZNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZNC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.16 per share, with $25.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.29.

In Thursday trading, Citizens & Northern Corp shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further CZNC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.