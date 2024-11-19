News & Insights

Cyviz AS Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 19, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Cyviz AS (DE:8P9) has released an update.

Cyviz AS experienced a strong third quarter in 2024, with order intake reaching NOK 192.4 million thanks to new agreements with major firms like Microsoft and IBM. The company anticipates continued growth and is optimistic about future demand, particularly in the Middle East, while maintaining a medium-term EBITDA margin target of 15-20%. With a solid global customer base and advanced technology, Cyviz is well-positioned for profitable growth.

