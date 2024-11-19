Cyviz AS Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Cyviz AS (DE:8P9) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Cyviz AS experienced a strong third quarter in 2024, with order intake reaching NOK 192.4 million thanks to new agreements with major firms like Microsoft and IBM. The company anticipates continued growth and is optimistic about future demand, particularly in the Middle East, while maintaining a medium-term EBITDA margin target of 15-20%. With a solid global customer base and advanced technology, Cyviz is well-positioned for profitable growth.

For further insights into DE:8P9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.